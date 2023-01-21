Dani Alves imprisoned without bail following sexual assault charge

Dani Alves will be in prison for the foreseeable future. The former Barcelona defender was arrested on Friday morning after handing himself in to a Barcelona police station, and was subsequently charged with sexual assault.

The charge refers to an incident that took place on the 30th of December, when Alves was out partying in the Catalan capital. The complainant alleges that the Brazilian footballer assaulted her at a nightclub, which Alves vehemently denied at the time.

“I don’t know who that lady is. You arrive at a bathroom and you don’t have to ask who’s there. I have never invaded anyone’s space. How am I going to do it with a woman or a girl? No, for God’s sake.”

The public prosecutor asked the presiding judge for Alves to be held in custody without bail for the duration of their investigation, and the request was granted on Friday afternoon. As such, he will be confined to prison until the outcome of his trial is determined.

The latest amendment to the Penal Code states that the penalty for sexual assault that Alves would face would be one to four years, or four to 12 years, depending on the circumstances.

Alves had been playing with Liga MX side Pumas at the time of his arrest, but now the Mexican club have confirmed that the Brazilian footballer’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect.

