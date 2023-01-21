Chelsea to go head-to-head with Premier League rivals for Real Madrid midfielder

Chelsea show no signs of slowing down in the January transfer window. Having already completed six signings, they are now looking to add at least one or two more before the end of the month.

Their next target appears to be a central midfielder. With Barcelona target N’Golo Kante still injured, head coach Graham Potter wants cover in the position. A move for Barca’s Franck Kessie has been touted, with the Ivorian having struggled for minutes under Xavi Hernandez this season.

However, he isn’t the Chelsea target in La Liga. 90min report that the Premier League are also considering a loan move for Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman played the full game in Los Blancos’ sensational comeback victory over Villarreal on Thursday, but has generally struggled to hold down a regular starting place under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Arsenal are also interested in Camavinga, who is rated very highly by Ancelotti. A permanent move will not be considered by Real Madrid, but a loan move is an option.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid allow Camavinga to leave, and if so, whether a replacement will be required. Dani Ceballos showed his quality during the victory against Villarreal, and his squad status may be elevated on the back of his match-winning performance.