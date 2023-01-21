Chelsea propose shock swap deal with Barcelona for Franck Kessie

Chelsea are making moves in this month’s transfer window. Having already signed David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk in January, they completed a deal for PSV Eindoven winger Noni Madueke on Friday night.

However, they aren’t stopping there. Head coach Graham Potter wants to sign a new central midfielder, and Moises Caicedo has been heavily linked. Brighton are desperate to hold on to their Ecuadorian star, and the Blues may be forced to look elsewhere.

According to Sport, Barcelona’s Franck Kessie is being considered as a back-up option to Caicedo, should that deal fall through. Despite the Ivorian impressing in Barcelona’s 5-0 victory over AD Ceuta on Thursday night, he is no more than a squad player under Xavi Hernandez, so a move may be possible.

Chelsea are determined to sweeten the deal for Barca, and Sport also report that the Premier League giants are prepared to add Hakim Ziyech to the deal. The Moroccan international had a great World Cup in Qatar, but with the signings of Mudryk and Madueke this week, his days at the club look to be numbered.

With Memphis Depay’s move to Atletico Madrid now confirmed, Barcelona are an attacker light in their squad, and Ziyech would allow for another option for Xavi if a deal can be completed.