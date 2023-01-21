Barcelona pushing for Marcelo Brozovic deal

Memphis Depay’s departure to Atletico Madrid has left Barcelona with some financial leeway, with the club having removed his wages from their budget.

Barca also received an initial payment of €3m from Atleti for the forward, while an additional €1m could be released if certain clauses are met. Despite now being an attacker light, Barca are not going flat out to secure a direct replacement, and the club insist that they will target the right player that they wish to add to Xavi’s squad, even if that isn’t a forward.

One name that has been linked in recent days is Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian midfielder is admired by club officials at the Camp Nou, who rate him highly as a pivot. There has been talk of a potential swap deal between the two European giants, which would see Franck Kessie return to Italy just six months after having AC Milan.

It now appears that Barcelona will try to secure Brozovic’s signing without letting Kessie go. MD state that club officials are pushing for a loan deal this month, which would include an option to buy at the end of the season.

Like Barca, Inter have financial problems and may need to get Brozovic’s wages off their books in order to balance the books. The Italian club’s problems could play into Barca’s hands, as they look to add to their squad for the second half of the season.