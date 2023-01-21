Barcelona miss out on “Barca clause” for Youssoufa Moukoko

Barcelona’s pursuit of Youssoufa Moukoko is officially over, with the teenager having signed a new contract at his current club Borussia Dortmund.

The forward has penned a deal until a new three-year deal at the German giants, having progressed through the youth ranks there. Moukoko have been in fine form this season, having registered eight goals in 14 appearances in the Bundesliga.

His excellent performances for Dortmund hadn’t gone unnoticed, and Barcelona had been extremely interested. With his previous contract set to expire this summer, Barca had hoped to secure his signing on a free transfer.

Instead, he has re-signed with his current club. There had been reports that a “Barca clause” would be inserted into Moukoko’s new Dortmund contract, but MD state that this is not the case, meaning that Barca would need to pay full price to sign the 18-year-old.

With the clubs financial problems, a deal for Moukoko is unlikely to happen any time soon, meaning that the process must begin for searching out new targets.

Image via Borussia Dortmund