Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad boost Champions League hopes with key wins

Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad pushed their case for Champions League qualification with routine wins over Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano.

Both sides end the weekend inside the Top Four in La Liga with three points for Atletico in Valladolid as La Real eased to victory in Vallecas.

Memphis Depay came off the bench for his Atletico debut in the second period but the damage was done with three first half goals.

⏱ 75' | Atleti 3️⃣-0⃣ Real Valladolid 🔁 Doble cambio en nuestro equipo: 🔺 Memphis y Saúl
🔻 Morata y Koke

🔻 Morata y Koke • #AúpaAtleti • #AtletiRealValladolid • — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 21, 2023

The visitors dominated from the start, as Alvaro Morata stepped onto Antoine Griezmann’s superb flick to slot them in front, before the Frenchman quickly stabbed home a second.

Griezmann 🤝 Morata Wonderful link-up by the two Atleti players and it's 1-0 to the hosts!

Add a goal to that assist! 🙌 Griezmann is on top of his game 🔥

Mario Hermoso popped up to make it 3-0 before the break as Depay made a late cameo.

Memphis Depay comes off the bench at the Metropolitano! 👀 With Atleti in complete control, Diego Simeone gives a debut to his new signing 🔴⚪

Real Sociedad mirrored Atletico with a strong first 45 minutes in the Spanish capital as Alexander Sorloth burst into the box to stab them in front.

A magician and viking team up to put La Real ahead early in the game 🔵⚪️

Ander Barrentxea’s close range finish wrapped up the win before the interval as they move into third place in the table.

La Real are running away with this real quick… will Rayo be able to turn things around?

