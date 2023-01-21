Atletico Madrid Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad boost Champions League hopes with key wins

Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad pushed their case for Champions League qualification with routine wins over Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano.

Both sides end the weekend inside the Top Four in La Liga with three points for Atletico in Valladolid as La Real eased to victory in Vallecas.

Memphis Depay came off the bench for his Atletico debut in the second period but the damage was done with three first half goals.

The visitors dominated from the start, as Alvaro Morata stepped onto Antoine Griezmann’s superb flick to slot them in front, before the Frenchman quickly stabbed home a second.

Mario Hermoso popped up to make it 3-0 before the break as Depay made a late cameo.

Real Sociedad mirrored Atletico with a strong first 45 minutes in the Spanish capital as Alexander Sorloth burst into the box to stab them in front.

Ander Barrentxea’s close range finish wrapped up the win before the interval as they move into third place in the table.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alexander Sorloth Alvaro Morata Antoine Griezmann Mario Hermoso Memphis Depay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News