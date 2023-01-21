Atletico Madrid planning summer replacement for Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul has had an indifferent spell at Atletico Madrid so far, and has been below par for much of this season. Despite his struggles at club level, the Argentine had a storming World Cup at the end of last year, helping his side win the tournament in Qatar.

Atleti hope to see that version of De Paul for the remainder of this season, as they aim to secure a place in the top four in La Liga, which would mean Champions League football next season at the Metropolitano.

The remainder of this season is vitally important for Atleti, as they aim for that coveted top four spot. However, plans are already underway for next campaign, and signings are being targeted. According to Todofichajes, Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer is being looked at for a summer move.

The Croatian international has been likened for his fellow countryman Luka Modric, who plays across the city from his potential new employers. Majer would likely be a direct replacement for De Paul, who has drawn interest from Italy in recent weeks.