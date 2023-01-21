Arnaut Danjuma selects his Premier League destination ahead of loan move

Arnaut Danjuma has been a solid player for Villarreal since his move to Spain from English side AFC Bournemouth in the summer of 2021.

The Dutch forward has impressed, and was a regular starter up until earlier this season. In recent weeks, Villarreal head coach Quique Setien has opted for the likes of Yeremy Pino and Samuel Chukwueze in his starting eleven instead of Danjuma.

This has meant that Danjuma has fallen out of favour at the Yellow Submarine, and with a yearning for first team football, a move this month has been likely. The forward has had plenty of interest, with no less than six clubs across Europe said to be interested.

Four of those are reportedly from the Premier League, which is where Danjuma will be playing for the second half of the season. MD report that Everton have won the race for his signature, with a deal set to be announced in the coming days.

Danjuma will have a relegation fight on his hands, with the Merseyside club currently sitting in 19th place in the Premier League table.