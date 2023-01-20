WATCH: Carlo Ancelotti seen digging out Rodrygo Goes for lack of respect

Real Madrid seemed to turn the tide against Villarreal in the Copa del Rey, overturning a 2-0 deficit at the Estadio de la Ceramica to make it 3-2. After a series of tame performances, it appears Los Blancos unleashed some of their frustration against the Yellow Submarine.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has been asking for a change of attitude from his players, and while he has a jovial, easy-going personality with the media, on Thursday night there was evidence of the hard edge behind it.

After Rodrygo Goes was substituted for Marco Asensio, the Brazilian headed straight for the bench. However Ancelotti, watching him walk past, pulled him up about. Seen pointing and speaking with Rodrygo, the Italian said ‘Tu a mi, me saludas’ – ‘You with me, you acknowledge me’.

Ancelotti: What happened with Rodrygo? I was just told not to forget to greet me when exiting the stadium, nothing happened ..#HalaMadrid

pic.twitter.com/wS9S8EhUaH — 🆉🅸🆉🅾🆄 (@zi_46) January 19, 2023

The Italian manager clearly was not happy with his Brazilian star showing a lack of respect to his superior in this case.

While Ancelotti enjoys a close relationship with his players, the youngsters probably get a more fatherly version of the 63-year-old, including the guiding touches. After the match, he was understandably much more pleased, having seen the side that he was managing last season.