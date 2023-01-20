Real Madrid

WATCH: Carlo Ancelotti seen digging out Rodrygo Goes for lack of respect

Real Madrid seemed to turn the tide against Villarreal in the Copa del Rey, overturning a 2-0 deficit at the Estadio de la Ceramica to make it 3-2. After a series of tame performances, it appears Los Blancos unleashed some of their frustration against the Yellow Submarine.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has been asking for a change of attitude from his players, and while he has a jovial, easy-going personality with the media, on Thursday night there was evidence of the hard edge behind it.

After Rodrygo Goes was substituted for Marco Asensio, the Brazilian headed straight for the bench. However Ancelotti, watching him walk past, pulled him up about. Seen pointing and speaking with Rodrygo, the Italian said ‘Tu a mi, me saludas’ – ‘You with me, you acknowledge me’.

The Italian manager clearly was not happy with his Brazilian star showing a lack of respect to his superior in this case.

While Ancelotti enjoys a close relationship with his players, the youngsters probably get a more fatherly version of the 63-year-old, including the guiding touches. After the match, he was understandably much more pleased, having seen the side that he was managing last season.

Posted by

Tags Carlo Ancelotti Copa del Rey Real Madrid Rodrygo Goes Villarreal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News