Villarreal

Villarreal forward to make decision on Premier League move

Villarreal are set to make a major sale this January as a number of clubs circle around mercurial Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma.

Regarded as something of a coup when he arrived at Villarreal for €25m from Bournemouth two summers ago. He immediately made an impact, becoming an important part of Unai Emery’s front line. Quick, tricky and powerful, Emery moved him from wider positions to a more central role often, and got rewards in the Champions League.

This season he has been used far more sparingly through injury and technical decision, playing 17 times and recording six goals. Against Real Madrid on Thursday night, he was left out of the Villarreal squad by Quique Setien as he decides on a move.

Fabrizio Romano claims that he is likely to make a decision soon, with Everton leading the race for the 25-year-old. He will have plenty of choice though, with Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and even former club Bournemouth linked.

It has appeared as if Danjuma has had his eye on a return to English football for a while and the Premier League appears his mostly destination. Talented and possessing great physical attributes, Danjuma can be an excellent asset for most attacks.

Posted by

Tags Ajax Arnaut Danjuma Bournemouth everton Nottingham Forest PSV Eindhoven Southampton Villarreal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News