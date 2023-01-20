Underused Barcelona defender rejects chance to join Everton

Everton are once again battling it out against relegation this season, with Frank Lampard under increasing pressure to lift them out of the relegation zone. The Toffees appeared to have turned to an old well in order to try and improve their fortunes.

In recent years, the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Lucas Digne have all arrived at Goodison Park by way of Camp Nou. According to Sport, Everton were keen on making Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin the next in that sequence.

The former Arsenal defender performed well on loan last season at Real Betis, before making a free move to Barcelona at the end of the summer transfer window. The 27-year-old has played a total of just 494 minutes this season through injury and technical decisions. It seems unlikely his one-year deal at Camp Nou will be extended.

However Bellerin turned down the opportunity. He has decided against a return to the Premier League in the near future and politely declined the switch to a relegation battle.

It is widely thought that Bellerin will return to Betis in the summer, where finances prevented him from going in the last market. Recently he told the Catalan press that he was no longer concerned about money, rather he wanted to continue playing at the top level.