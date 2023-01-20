Real Madrid star reiterates pleas to stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid scored a valuable win over Villarreal on Thursday night, despite going 2-0 down in the first half. It eases the pressure on Los Blancos, who had been beaten twice in their last three games. None of it would have been possible without Marco Asensio.

So said Carlo Ancelotti after the match. The Mallorqui forward-come-midfielder was brought on in the 56th minute by Carlo Ancelotti, along with Dani Ceballos. A minute later, they had their first goal and were on their way to victory. Ceballos assisted the first, while the two combined for the winner with just five minutes to go.

They were important performances for two players who are out of contract in the summer. Either looking to prove their worth to Real Madrid or others, it was a much-needed reminder of what they can do. After the match, Asensio explained to Marca that his preference was definitely to remain in Madrid.

“Things are being discussed, we’ll see where it goes. I’m focused on myself and the next game. I hope everything comes to fruition. I want to renew and be at Madrid for a long time, but it’s not something that depends only on me. For me the most important thing is the sporting side and being happy.”

Chiefly, those people are Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Angel Sanchez and Florentino Perez. Asensio has often come in for criticism in recent years. While he has never hit the heights that many had hoped, he is once again showing signs that he can be effective under Carlo Ancelotti. Whether that is enough to earn him a new deal will be seen in a matter of months.