Prosecution asks for prison without bail for Dani Alves in sexual assault case

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves may be stuck in prison for the duration of his investigation and trial, as the public prosecutor asked for prison without bail this afternoon in a court in Barcelona.

The most decorated footballer in history stands accused of sexual assault after an incident on the 30th of December. Alves is alleged to have touched a woman under her clothes without consent in a bathroom in Sutton nightclub, Barcelona, as per MD. The victim then reported the incident to the club staff, after which it was elevated to police.

Alves turned himself in for arrest on Friday morning at Les Corts, after he was informed of the charges, and was seen relaxed with the press about matters.

He has maintained his innocence throughout and partner Joana Sanz posted a number of messages on her Instagram expressing her support for the 40-year-old. Diario AS carried her comments.

“I know who my husband is (…). I know how respectful he is because not even when he was getting to know me did he disrespect me. I have seen many times how women approach the booth, daring, to try something with my husband, in my face.”