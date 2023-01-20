Nacho Fernandez set for Real Madrid extension

Real Madrid are ready to offer veteran defender Nacho Fernandez a 12-month contract extension in the Spanish capital.

The La Roja international has slipped down the pecking order following the arrival of German star Antonio Rudiger in Madrid.

However, Nacho has established cult status with Los Blancos supporters, with 2022/23 his 13th season at the club, after rising through the club’s youth ranks.

Rumours of discontent amongst experienced players over a lack of certainty on the club’s stance on Nacho’s future, alongside potential transfer interest from Serie A, has triggered a response.

The 33-year-old played a key role in Real Madrid’s comeback Copa del Rey win at Villarreal in midweek with his versatility and experience crucial for Carlo Ancelotti.

According to reports from Diario AS, all parties are happy with the progress, and to sign an extension at the end of 2022/23.

Nacho’s current deal expires in June and Los Blancos will continue their policy of one year renewals for players aged 30+.