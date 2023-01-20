Memphis Depay’s first words as an Atletico Madrid player

New Atletico Madrid star Memphis Depay is ready for the challenge ahead with Los Rojiblancos.
The Dutch international completed a move to Diego Simeone’s side earlier today after the club agreed a €3m deal, with €1m in extras, from rivals Barcelona.
Depay has signed a two and a half year deal in the Spanish capital until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.
He is expected to make his club debut this weekend, as Atletico host to Real Valladolid tomorrow night, with all medical and registration details completed in time to feature.
“Everything has gone great, it’s been very fast. I had a good conversation with the coach and I’m eager to show what I can do,” as per quotes carried by Mundo Deportivo.
“I played against them last year, and I was impressed with the stadium, the intensity and the fighting spirit.
“It’s a very big club, with an impressive history, and a good team. I’ve heard lots of good stories about them. They wanted me and that’s very important.”
The 28-year-old netted 12 La Liga goals for Barcelona last season, but his first team chances have been reduced in 2022/23, as he looks to start a new chapter in the Spanish capital.
Simeone has compared the Dutch international to former Atletico star Diego Costa and he will be confident the former Lyon star can secure Atletico a Champions League qualification spot this season.
Images via Atletico Madrid CF