Liverpool to use ‘Steven Gerrard factor’ in Jude Bellingham transfer race

Liverpool are hoping to utilise an extra motivating factor in their battle to sign Jude Bellingham in 2023.

The Premier League giants are locked in a battle with Real Madrid to secure a deal for the England international at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 19-year-old played a key role in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals and his transfer value has now risen to €150m at the Bundesliga side

Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl confirmed the club are under no pressure to sell but previous comments from CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke hinted at their willingness to sell this summer.

Reports from Sky Sports Germany correspondent Florian Plettenberg claim Liverpool are prepared to up the stakes in the coming months.

Plettenberg stated no official offer has been made, or talks with Jurgen Klopp scheduled, but the Reds are confident the chance to become the ‘new Steven Gerrard’ at Anfield, will be a convincing factor.