‘He will be transcendental’ – Xavi Hernandez delighted with Barcelona youngster

Barcelona cruised to victory against Ceuta in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night, putting five goals past Tomas Mejias in the Spanish enclave.

It continued the positive mood in Can Barca after their victory over Real Madrid last Sunday. There were also notes of positivity too, with some of their more under fire players putting in good performances. Raphinha and Franck Kessie got on the scoresheet, as did Ansu Fati less than 20 minutes after coming on.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez highlighted his improvement, with Marca covering his comments.

“We had agreed that he would play half an hour since he will start on Sunday. He is at a very good level, he is once again the Ansu that we want. He will be transcendental.”

Ansu looked spritely and agile against Cueta, scoring with a neat finish into the corner. He also had one or two runs where he looked as dangerous as he has done in the past.

It should of course be taken into account that he was playing against the bottom side in the third tier. It was at least a promising sign for a player who went the best part of a year without playing.