Former Barcelona player given prison sentence and hefty fine for fixing games

La Liga veteran Xavi Torres will likely have played his last game of professional football after he was sentenced for match-fixing in 2014.

The former Barcelona, Real Betis, Getafe, Levante and Elche player was involved in the ‘Caso Osasuna’ in the 2013-14 season, which has seen 11 people accused of misuse of funds at Osasuna.

Directors at the club are found to have incentivised the then Betis player Torres and his teammate Antonio Amaya in order to beat Real Valladolid on matchday 37 of the season. Osasuna were in a relegation battle and needed to Valladolid to lose in order to help their cause.

Torres has been given a 10-month prison sentence, a €400k fine, and has been banned from professional football for a total of 22 months, as per Marca.

Aged 36, Torres was plying his trade for Lugo in Segunda, where he has been since 2020. This likely spells the end of his career. The ‘Osasuna Case’ has been one of the only major match-fixing cases there has been in the last decade, and sent ripples through the game in Spain.