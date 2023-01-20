Diego Simeone makes Diego Costa comparison to Memphis Depay

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has compared new signing Memphis Depay to club icon Diego Costa.

🇳🇱 ¡@Memphis es nuevo jugador rojiblanco! 🔴⚪ 🖊 El internacional neerlandés ha firmado con nuestro club por lo que resta de temporada y dos campañas más. ➡ https://t.co/jSIshAR3Rx 👋 ¡#BienvenidoMemphis! 😊 pic.twitter.com/zvT0rKNC9U — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 20, 2023

Los Rojiblancos have secured a reported €3m deal, plus an additional €1m in performance related variables, to bring Depay from Barcelona.

🎥 Esta tarde, a partir de las 18:00 horas, sigue en directo en nuestras redes sociales y página web la presentación de @Memphis como nuevo jugador rojiblanco, que tendrá lugar en el auditorio del Cívitas @Metropolitano. pic.twitter.com/4uXA3dHYf3 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 20, 2023

Barcelona were keen to offload the Dutch international during the January transfer window to avoid losing him for free this summer.

🔴⚪ #BienvenidoMemphis 👍 Memphis pasó el reconocimiento médico que tuvo lugar en la @ClinicaNavarra. pic.twitter.com/9pQINa44hr — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 20, 2023

Depay will offer experience and goals to Simeone’s attacking options and the Argentinian coach is confident he can make an immediate impact in Madrid.

🔴⚪ #BienvenidoMemphis ✍️ @Memphis firmó su contrato como nuevo jugador rojiblanco en las oficinas del Cívitas @Metropolitano. pic.twitter.com/tspX4sMB7e — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 20, 2023

The 28-year-old netted 12 La Liga goals for Barcelona last season, but his first team chances have been reduced in 2022/23, as he looks to start a new chapter in the Spanish capital.

📩 @Memphis tiene un mensaje para ti 👊 pic.twitter.com/r8bth0RbIv — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 20, 2023

“He’s a player who arrives with enthusiasm and a desire to recover his best form, we’re confident of seeing the Lyon version of him,” as per reports from Marca.

“That is where he showed his strength and we hope he can return to that.

“I see him as a striker who can play as a lone forward, or in behind.

“He’s similar to Costa, who was a striker that started as second striker, but became a No.9, as he scored goals regularly and was explosive.”

Costa memorably scored 27 La Liga goals, as Simeone won his first Spanish league title as Atletico boss in 2014, before moving on to Chelsea, and returning to Atletico in 2017.

Images via Atletico Madrid CF