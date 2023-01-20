Dani Alves hands himself into Barcelona police over sexual assault charge

Brazil and Barcelona icon is in police custody after he voluntarily appeared at a police station in the Catalan capital today, as faces charges of sexual assault.

Alves was back in Barcelona over the festive period to attend the funeral of his mother-in-law. During that period, he went out partying on the popular Carrer Tuset street, which is lined with a number of high-end clubs.

On the 30th of December, an incident occurred where he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, which was then reported in the following days. It occurred in Sutton nightclub, where the woman in question was assaulted in the bathroom, as per Sport. After an investigation, the police informed him of the charges, and on Friday morning, he attended the Les Corts police station. Alves joked with the press outside the station, before being escorted away in a police car.

The 40-year-old virulently denies the charges, stating the following previous to his arrest.

“Yes, I was in that place, with more people, enjoying myself. And people who know me knows that I love to dance. I was dancing and enjoying myself without invading the space of others.”

“I don’t know who that lady is. You arrive at a bathroom and you don’t have to ask who’s there. I have never invaded anyone’s space. How am I going to do it with a woman or a girl? No, for God’s sake.”

Alves has been with partner Joana Sanz since 2017, and currently plays for Mexican side Pumas.