Crucial Barcelona duo to recover in time for Getafe test on Sunday

Barcelona are set to have a fully fit squad for their Sunday evening clash with Getafe at Camp Nou, with two of their key players due to return.

The Blaugrana have the opportunity to put six points between themselves and Real Madrid at the top of the table on Sunday, ahead of Los Blancos’ trip to Athletic Club.

Against Getafe, Barcelona will be without Robert Lewandowski, who is serving the second game of his suspension, with the final one to come against Girona. Ferran Torres will also be missing, serving the first of his two games out, after his red card against Atletico Madrid.

They should however see the return of Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong, as per Diario AS. Both missed Barcelona’s 5-0 win over the Ceuta on Thursday night.

As he recovers from over three months out of the side, Araujo came off against Real Madrid last Sunday. Xavi Hernandez admitted that he was not going to start him in that match, but was persuaded by the defender. He was left out as a guard against fatigue. Dutch midfielder de Jong was also left out of the squad against Ceuta, having recovered from some discomfort too.