Copa del Rey draw: Madrid derby headlines entertaining quarter-finals

The Copa del Rey seedings are no more as the competition moves into the quarter-finals. The final eight teams can potentially face any of the other teams featured in the draw, including a possible El Clasico line-up.

Previously, in the Round of 16, there was no shortage of entertainment. Holders Real Betis were shocked at home on penalties by Osasuna, with Sergio Herrera declaring himself the hero.

Real Madrid sealed their place with a heroic comeback of their own, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to beat Villarreal. Barcelona had no such trouble in their 5-0 victory over third division Ceuta.

Athletic Club overcame Espanyol, Sevilla won against Alaves and Real Sociedad beat Real Mallorca, all by a 1-0 scoreline. Valencia destroyed Sporting Gijon 4-0 and finally, Atletico Madrid beat Levante 2-0, keeping them in the only competition they have a realistic shot at winning.

Follow the draw here:

13:03 (CEST) – It looks like we will have a lot of montages and waffle, sorry chat, to accompany them.

13:16 – Heavy Edinson Cavani interview, but we’re here for that.

Real Madrid first out!

They play…. Atletico Madrid! Madrid derby in the quarter-finals! Osasuna up next. They face… Home to Sevilla in a nicely poised fixture.

Onto our third tie. Valencia to play – Athletic Club! Which means we have an entertaining 1st v 3rd in La Liga, Real Sociedad to play Barcelona.

The sides listed first will play at home in a one-legged tie. The matches will be played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week (24th,25th and 26th of January).

Full round-up:

Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid

Osasuna-Sevilla

Valencia-Athletic Club

Barcelona-Real Sociedad