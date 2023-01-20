Borussia Dortmund boss calls on Jude Bellingham to reject transfer exit

Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic has called on Jude Bellingham to reject transfer interest and stay in Germany in 2023.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are fighting to secure a deal for the England international at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 19-year-old playmaker was a star in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals and his transfer value has risen to €150m at the Bundesliga side.

Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl confirmed the club are under no pressure to sell this month but previous comments from CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke hinted at their willingness to make a deal this summer.

Bellingham’s next step will be a major transfer story this summer, with no move expected in the winter window, but Terzic believes it is best for the teenager to stay.

“I believe we need to work on keeping these young guys one year longer,” as per reports from The Athletic.

“In my first season [as interim manager], I could put Jadon (Sancho), Jude and Erling (Haaland) together on the pitch, but that was their only year together.

“If we can get to the point where it’s two or three years of such a trio, maybe we can break the mould,”

Bellingham has consistently stated his desire to remain in Germany until the end of 2022/23, but a return to England, or the prospect of joining Los Blancos, could be a huge factor for him.