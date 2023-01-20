Barcelona to miss out on young starlet as new contract beckons

Barcelona’s chances of signing Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko are rapidly declining as news filters out about an upcoming renewal.

The 18-year-old has been in fine form this season, and it had been thought that he would head elsewhere with his contract up in June. As one of the brightest talents in Europe, the chance to swipe him for free had attracted significant interest from the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona.

Particularly for the latter, the chance to recruit well without spending money is especially attractive.

Moukoko now looks set to put pen to paper on a new deal. That is according to BILD (via Sport). Previously it had been reported that he might sign a new deal with an affordable release clause in order to still move on.

However it now looks as if he will be there for the foreseeable, with his new deal running until 2026. It appears as though Dortmund caved to his demands over a contract worth around €40m. Moukoko will get a €10m signing bonus, a €6m salary and his agent will receive €5m in fees too.

Director of Football at Barcelona Mateu Alemany has been strict with every new contract he hands out, insisting that they fit into his new salary structure. At this stage, Moukoko seems unlikely to fit into that.