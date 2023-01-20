Arsenal linked with shock Eduardo Camavinga loan move

Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a surprise loan offer for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga.

The Gunners are pushing for a Premier League title in 2022/23 with Mikel Arteta keen to add more depth to his squad in the coming days.

Arteta has already secured a deal for Belgian international Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion with more new faces expected before the January transfer window closes.

💬 “We are really happy to have him. He’s a player we have followed for a while now… we had the necessity to have a player in the frontline who is versatile enough to play in different positions." Read more from Mikel on Leandro 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 20, 2023

As per reports from the Evening Standard, Arsenal are considering French international Camavinga as an option to bolster their midfield.

Camavinga has struggled to maintain a regular place in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans in Madrid this season with just four La Liga starts.

Ancelotti is a huge fan of the 20-year-old, and the Italian boss has no intention of selling the former Rennes midfielder, but he could be tempted by a loan.

The two clubs have enjoyed a positive record of loan deals since Arteta’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium with Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos both joining on loan from Los Blancos.