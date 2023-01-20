Real Madrid

Arsenal linked with shock Eduardo Camavinga loan move

Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a surprise loan offer for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga.

The Gunners are pushing for a Premier League title in 2022/23 with Mikel Arteta keen to add more depth to his squad in the coming days.

Arteta has already secured a deal for Belgian international Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion with more new faces expected before the January transfer window closes.

As per reports from the Evening Standard, Arsenal are considering French international Camavinga as an option to bolster their midfield.

Camavinga has struggled to maintain a regular place in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans in Madrid this season with just four La Liga starts.

Ancelotti is a huge fan of the 20-year-old, and the Italian boss has no intention of selling the former Rennes midfielder, but he could be tempted by a loan.

The two clubs have enjoyed a positive record of loan deals since Arteta’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium with Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos both joining on loan from Los Blancos.

