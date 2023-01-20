Alex Baena signs Villarreal contract extension

Villarreal star Alex Baena has committed his long term future to the club until 2028.
The 21-year-old has enjoyed an eye catching start to life in the Yellow Submarine first team after being promoted from the reserves in August, alongside striker Nicolas Jackson.
After spending last season on loan at Girona, Baena returned to Castellon keen to make a positive impact on former boss Unai Emery and he netted three La Liga goals in his first six appearances.
The 21-year-old has continued to be a key player for Villarreal despite Emery’s eventual departure from the club.
Baena was linked with a potential move to a Premier League side in 2023, with his previous release clause set at €25m at the Estadio de la Ceramica.
The deal extends Baena’s connection to the club by three further years than his old contract which ran until 2025.
He is also tipped to play a part in Spain’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers in the months ahead.
Images via Villarreal CF