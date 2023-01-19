Analysis: Who is Matheus Franca, Real Madrid’s newest Brazilian wonderkid target?

In recent years, Real Madrid have used the Brazilian market to great effect. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have signed and subsequently cemented themselves in the first team his their arrival, and both are important players under head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The club will hope that Endrick Felipe will come in and do the same at the reigning European Champions. The 16-year-old signed in December, although he won’t join until the summer of 2024 due to his age. When he does make the move to the Spanish capital, there will be plenty of expectation placed on his young shoulders, considering Real Madrid are spending €60m to sign him.

Real Madrid won’t stop with Endrick, and they will continue looking for the brightest talent in the region. One player they have a keen interest is Matheus Franca, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Real Madrid scouts have watched the youngster to monitor his progress.

Franca is a 18-year-old midfielder, who typically plays in an advanced role for club side Flamengo. Despite his young age, he plays with a maturity that allows him to perform to a high level, which he has done since making his senior debut in 2021.

Franca has an impressive passing range, who would have the ability to play in the midfield of Real Madrid’s famous 4-3-3 formation as a more offensive option. He has great vision, and is able to link up with forward players to create goalscoring opportunities.

Despite his youthfulness, Franca is a very strong player that will not be bullied off of the ball. He is not afraid to get stuck in, and was a great passion for the game, which is something that Real Madrid will be impressed by.

His statistics are impressive, especially given his age. Last season, he registered 11 G/A contributions in his 28 appearances. As someone who predominantly played as an attacking midfielder, his numbers are seriously impressive for a teenager playing his first full season in senior football.

He is a good defensive contributor, which could allow Real Madrid to mould him into a more all-rounded central midfielder should be join. However, he can be versatile, having also played on the wing for Flamengo during his short career.

With the ability that he possesses, there is little wonder why he is so highly regarded in Brazilian football. Real Madrid know how good Franca can be, and there is a high possibility that they make a move for the youngster. However, with Newcastle having tabled an offer of €16m, Los Blancos may need to act fast if they are to secure his signature.

With the successes of young Brazilian talent at Real Madrid so far, there could be another star set to shine brightly at the club, if given the opportunity.

Image via Flamengo