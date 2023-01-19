WATCH: Vinicius Junior hands lifeline to Real Madrid with early second half goal

Real Madrid have given themselves a fighting chance of progressing to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Two first half goals had given Villarreal complete control against the reigning European champions. Etienne Capoue gave the Yellow Submarine an early lead, with Samuel Chukwueze doubling their advantage just before the half time interval.

Real Madrid had been terrible in the first half, and needed to get their act together fast in order to give themselves any hope of reaching the last eight. Luckily for them, they have done just that, with Vinicius Jr halving Villarreal lead just five minutes into the second period.

💥¡¡El Real Madrid no ha dicho su última palabra!! #LaCopaRTVE #CopaDelRey Qué manera de jugar al primer toque para encontrar a Vinicius que define a la perfección ¡Queda media hora y mucha tela por cortar! Villarreal 2-1 Real Madridhttps://t.co/EVj9om70AY pic.twitter.com/RtYEQuCpgF — RTVE Deportes (@deportes_rtve) January 19, 2023

It is the best possible start to the second half for Los Blancos, and they will be delighted to have scored so early. Dani Ceballos had been on the pitch for less than a minute when he provided Vinicius Jr with the assist, which will please Ancelotti greatly.

He will hope that Real Madrid can grab at least one more unanswered goal, which would allow them a chance of progression.