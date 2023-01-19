WATCH: Robert Lewandowski doubles Barcelona’s lead in Copa del Rey tie

Having produced an underwhelming performance for much of the first half of their Copa del Rey tie against AD Ceuta, Barcelona are now firmly in control of the match.

Having failed to register a single shot on target for the first 40 minutes, Barca finally made the breakthrough just before half time when Raphinha’s curling shot snuck into the Ceuta goal.

Barca have continued where they left off at the end of the first half, and have added a second less than five minutes into the second period. Franck Kessie pounced on a poor pass in the Ceuta defence, and the Ivorian slipped in Robert Lewandowski who slotted the ball into the net.

Lewandowski has been sensational since his switch to Spain at the start of the season, and he now has his first goal in the Copa del Rey.

Xavi will hope that Barca see the game out with ease, and can rest their legs ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match against Getafe at the Camp Nou.