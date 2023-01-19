Real Madrid Villarreal

WATCH: Real Madrid nightmare as Villarreal double their lead

Having had hopes of a famous sextet dashed during Sunday’s disappointing Spanish Super Cup defeat to Barcelona in Riyadh, Real Madrid look set to be knocked out of another competition this evening.

Los Blancos have already lost to Villarreal this month, going down 2-1 in La Liga, and now they are 2-0 down to the Yellow Submarine just before half time in their Copa del Rey tie. Etienne Capoue had given them the lead inside the opening five minutes, and now Samuel Chukwueze has added a second.

A beautiful team move finished with Gerard Moreno playing in Chukwueze, who finished beyond Thibaut Courtois. The Yellow Submarine have been sublime so far, but their opponents have been dreadful.

Carlo Ancelotti will be scratching his head at another horrendous defensive performance for his side, and barring a miracle, they will fall to Villarreal for the second time this month, and will exit the Copa before the quarterfinal stage.

