WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind against Villarreal in Copa del Rey tie

Real Madrid has struggled for form so far this year, having already lost twice this month. Sunday’s disappointing Spanish Super Cup victory against Barcelona in Riyadh was a very poor performance by Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and they would have hoped to bounce back against Villarreal this evening.

However, Los Blancos have had the worst possible start to the match, having gone behind after just four minutes. Gerard Moreno played in French midfielder Etienne Capoue, and his strike from inside the penalty area flew beyond Thibaut Courtois.

🗣️𝐆⚽𝐋 𝐃𝐄 𝐕𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋‼️

👤 Étienne Capoue ⏱️4'

Villarreal 1️⃣🆚0️⃣ Real Madrid

🇪🇸 Copa del Rey 🏆#VillarrealRealMadridpic.twitter.com/J4mTGZXpS1 — El Forastero (@ElForadeportivo) January 19, 2023

🔥¿¿Por dónde ha entrado ese balón?? #CopaDelRey #LaCopaRTVE 💨Etienne Capoue lanza este trallazo sin apenas ángulo para poner por delante al Villarreal nada más comenzar el partidohttps://t.co/EVj9om70AY pic.twitter.com/vnPjledZYQ — RTVE Deportes (@deportes_rtve) January 19, 2023

Having already lost to the Yellow Submarine this month, Real Madrid could be set for another defeat to Quique Setien’s side this evening.

Los Blancos haven’t won away to Villarreal since 2017, but Ancelotti will be desperate to put that statistic to bed as he looks to progress to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. However, it won’t be easy having gone behind so early.