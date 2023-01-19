WATCH: Real Madrid complete sensational comeback courtesy of Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid have risen from the ashes in the second half of their Copa del Rey tie against Villarreal.

The hosts had led 2-0 at half time, courtesy of goals from Etienne Capoue and Samuel Chukwueze. The Yellow Submarine were outstanding in the opening 45 minutes, but their opponents in white has yet to show up.

Luckily for those associated with Los Blancos, they woke up in the second half. Vinicius Jr halved Villarreal’s deficit a few minutes after the break, and Eder Militao got Real Madrid back on level terms soon after.

They have now completed an incredible comeback, with Dani Ceballos adding a third. Marco Asensio laid the ball to the edge of the penalty box, and the onrushing midfielder fired the ball beyond Filip Jorgensen.

Ceballos had made a big impact since being introduced by Carlo Ancelotti after 56 minutes. He laid on Vinicius Jr’s goal less than a minute after coming on, and has now scored himself.