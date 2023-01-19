WATCH: Raphinha gives Barcelona the lead in Copa del Rey last 16 tie

Barcelona will be hoping to add the Copa del Rey to their Spanish Super Cup crown this season, having secured their first trophy under head coach Xavi Hernandez on Sunday.

They were handed a rather easy tie on paper, facing off against AD Ceuta, who are the lowest ranked side left in the competition. However, the third tier team had already defeated La Liga’s Elche so far on their route to the fourth round, so Barca needed to make sure to not underestimate their opponents.

Xavi’s side dominated possession in the opening exchanges, without causing too much trouble to Ceuta. In the first 40 minutes, they hadn’t even registered a shot on target. Luckily for the Blaugrana, they have now the breakthrough courtesy of Brazilian winger Raphinha.

El Barça acelera y Raphinha encuentra el gol buscando el ángulo. #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/fZDF5cfAht — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) January 19, 2023

The forward cut inside on his favoured left foot, and squeezed the ball past Ceuta keeper Tomas Mejias Osorio. The stopper may feel that he should have done better, but Barca won’t care as they aim to progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.