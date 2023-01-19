WATCH: Memphis Depay spotted in training ahead of Atletico Madrid move

Memphis Depay looks set to become an Atletico Madrid player in the coming days, with a deal having been agreed with Barcelona for the forward.

On Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Depay would move to Atleti from Barca for a fee of €3m, which could rise to €4m with add-ons. The Dutchman has struggled for minutes under Xavi Hernandez this season, having made just four appearances in all competitions for the Blaugrana.

Atleti will hope that Depay can be the solution to their goalscoring woes, with Diego Simeone’s side having mustered just 24 goals in 17 La Liga matches so far this season. Depay has travelled to Madrid on Thursday to complete medical tests, and was pictured training with his new Atleti teammtes by AStv.

Memphis Depay has been pictured in training with his new Atletico Madrid teammates, ahead of his move from Barcelona. The Dutchman could be in line for his debut this weekend.pic.twitter.com/2V6tG4k5Md — Football España (@footballespana_) January 19, 2023

The deal for Depay has yet to be officially completed, but there is hope that he will be available for Atleti’s La Liga match against Real Valladolid this weekend.