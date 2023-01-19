WATCH: Lionel Messi strikes first for PSG in match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

Thursday’s eagerly anticipated friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr sees Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face off against each other once again.

The pair were on opposite sides of the El Clasico derby for many years, with both players coming up with massive moments over the years. Messi is the most clinical player in the fixture’s history, having netted 26 times for Barcelona against Real Madrid during his time in Spanish football.

Messi moved to PSG in the summer of 2021, and has continued his fine form from his days at Barca. He has been great this season especially, and helped Argentina win the World Cup in December in Doha.

Messi is back in the Middle East for this friendly against Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, and it has taken him just three minutes to open the scoring of his return to the region.

Neymar provides the dinked through ball was Messi to notch another goal, with the former Barcelona teaming linking up well again, just like during their time in Catalonia.