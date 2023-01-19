WATCH: Eder Militao completes two-goal comeback for Real Madrid with equaliser

Having had a disastrous first half in the Copa del Rey last 16 tie against Villarreal, Real Madrid have shown their true selves in the second period.

Etienne Capoue gave Villarreal an early lead in the match, finishing past Thibaut Courtois from an acute angle. Samuel Chukwueze added a second just before the half time interval following a sweeping team move.

Carlo Ancelotti would have been apoplectic with his side’s performance, and he certainly let them know during the break. Los Blancos came out as a completely different side, and grabbed an early goal back courtesy of Vinicius Jr.

His fellow Brazilian has now grabbed an equaliser from Real Madrid, which is something that looked very unlikely just 30 minutes ago. Villarreal’s stand-in keeper Filip Jorgensen saved well from Karim Benzema, but Militao forced the ball home to make it 2-2.

Ancelotti will be very pleased with his team’s response, and the team will be hopeful that they can now win the tie.