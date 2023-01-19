WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo equalises against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain

Today’s friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr could be the final time that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face off against each other in their playing careers.

The pair are undoubtedly two of the greatest footballers of all time, and had many battles over the years when Messi was at Barcelona and Ronaldo donned the famous white shirt of Real Madrid.

With Thursday’s fixture potential being the final meeting between the pair, it seems apt that both are on the scoresheet. Messi gave PSG an early lead, finishing from a beautiful through ball from Neymar. However, Ronaldo has now had his say on the match, netting a penalty for his Saudi Arabian side.

Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr at the end of last month signalled his exit from European football, having spent the last 20 years playing in the continent. With Messi set to sign a new deal at PSG, it could very well be their final duel.