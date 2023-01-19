WATCH: Barcelona score two more goals as they seal victory against AD Ceuta

Barcelona have surely booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, having scoring twice more in their match against AD Ceuta.

Barca had a difficult opening to the tie, having struggled to create any clear cut chances against their third tier opponents. They failed to have a shot on target in the opening 40 minutes, as they began to be frustrated. However, they did get the breakthrough just before half time as Raphinha’s curled effort snuck into the bottom corner.

Robert Lewandowski added a second early on in the second half, pouncing on a mistake in the Ceuta defence to grab his first Copa goal. Substitute Ansu Fati added a third for Barca after 70 minutes, as the 20-year-old finishing after a driving run.

Franck Kessie has now scored a fourth for Barca, scoring his second goal for the club. Raphinha’s cross was met by the Ivorian, who guided the ball into the net with his head.

Xavi will be delighted with the second half performance from his side, who will be one of the favourites to win the competition.