Ronaldo Nazario attempting to influence choice over next Brazil coach

Brazil are still on the hunt for their next coach over a month after Tite stepped down from the position in December.

The former Santos coach, who took charge of two World Cup cycles with Brazil, abruptly left after Brazil were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Croatia, probably predicting the inevitable.

It has led to some soul-searching in the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF), who are believed to be looking for a foreign coach to take them forward for the first time in their history.

Naturally, everyone has their opinion on the matter one way or another, but some count more than others. According to Joaquim Piera of Sport, Ronaldo Nazario has offered his services to the CBF as an intermediary to recruit their next coach.

Well-connected and well-liked, no doubt Ronaldo could do a good job, but part of that arrangement would be that O Fenomeno would be able to provide his input into the appointment.

After sounding out various European coaches over the last month, it is thought that Luis Enrique Martinez is in pole position with the CBF. The former Spain manager is highly regarded in Brazil, but it remains to be seen if he would interested in another international job. After leaving the Spain team, he told Ibai Llanos that he would be interested in returning to club football.

Image via EFE/Nacho Gallego