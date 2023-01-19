Revealed: Barcelona’s potential quarterfinal opponents for the Copa del Rey

Following Barcelona’s impressive 5-0 victory over AD Ceuta on Thursday night, Xavi Hernandez’s side have progressed to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Having already won the Spanish Super Cup, sealed following a dominating display against Real Madrid on Sunday evening in Riyadh, Barca will be hoping to add a second domestic cup competition to their trophy haul this season. The La Liga leaders will be aiming for a domestic treble, and the Copa will be required to secure that.

Barca will face a fellow La Liga side in the quarterfinal stage, with all lower league sides having been knocked out in the last 16. They could face high flying Real Sociedad, who have had a fantastic season so far. Sevilla have had a disastrous campaign thus far, but are also a possible opponent having defeated LaLiga2 side Alaves on Tuesday evening.

Valencia, Athletic Club and Osasuna are all also potential rivals for Xavi’s side in the next round of the Copa. Likewise, Atletico Madrid could be faced, with a potential face-off against former player Antoine Griezmann. Memphis Depay, who is set for a move to Atleti from Barca, would be cup-tied having played against Intercity CF earlier in the competition.

Real Madrid are also a possible opponent for Barcelona, should Los Blancos progress from their tie against Villarreal on Thursday night.