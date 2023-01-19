Real Madrid’s roadmap revealed as renewals and signings are targeted

Real Madrid have been disappointing since their return to action following the World Cup break. Having already suffered defeat twice this month, to Villarreal in La Liga and then Barcelona in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final, they will be hoping that a third loss is avoided when they take on the Yellow Submarine again on Thursday, this time in the Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti will be relying on his experienced core to turn around the club’s poor form. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema has seen it all during their times in the Spanish capital, and they will know what is required in order to get things back on track.

All three are well into their thirties now, and their times at the club is likely to end over the next few years. However, Real Madrid will be hopeful of keeping all three for next season at least, with the trio’s contracts all set to expire in the summer.

Cadena SER report that Real Madrid’s priority is to renew the deals of all three, with club captain Benzema said to be the closest to completion of a new two-year deal. Modric would sign a one-year extension, whilst the club are less assured about Kroos’ decision.

Signings are also a high priority for Los Blancos. However, there will be no incomings in January with the club hopeful of a big summer, in which they are confident of securing the signature of Jude Bellingham. A left back is high on the list too, with Alphonso Davies the leading target for club officials.

Outgoings will happen too, with Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz and Adrian Odriozola the three likely candidates for a move away from the club. All three have had disappointing spells, and the club to move them on and generate some funds.