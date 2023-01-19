Real Madrid plotting summer move for former player to resolve defensive issues

With Real Madrid set to move on from Dani Carvajal at right back, attention will turn to who the club will look to replace the Spanish international with.

Carvajal has been a regular in the Real Madrid side since returning to the club in 2013, a year after leaving for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. He has been an impressive servant to the club, and has been a part of much success during his time in the Spanish capital.

However, his time as first choice is likely to be over from next season, providing that a replacement can be organised. Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move, as has Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

One name that has emerged is one that has history at the club, in the shape of Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan international came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, and was a player at the club for 14 years before completing a permanent move to Inter.

He is now at Paris Saint-Germain, but Todofichajes report that Real Madrid are plotting a summer swoop for Hakimi, who is valued at €70m by the French giants. Despite the price, he is undoubtedly one of the best right backs in the world, and would improve Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

With Los Blancos likely to spend in excess of €100m on Jude Bellingham in the summer, it remains to be seen whether there will be funds available to make a move for Hakimi.