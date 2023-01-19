Predicted XIs Ceuta-Barcelona: Strong trident to start against 3rd tier bottom-dwellers

Barcelona are coming off an El Clasico victory in the Spanish Supercup to face the opposite end of the footballing scale, but Xavi Hernandez will still be putting out a strong side.

Their entire XI is set to consist of first-team players against Ceuta, who sit bottom of their Primera RFEF group with just 8 points all season. Last round they downed Elche 1-0 in the Spanish enclave.

Sport say that Robert Lewandowski will start the match, flanked by Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati. The Polish striker looked to be in pain during their victory over Real Madrid, after a rib knock, but will start as he is suspended for the La Liga fixture against Getafe on Sunday.

Further back, Inaki Pena will start in goal, behind the under-used Hector Bellerin and Eric Garcia. Youngster Pablo Torre will play in midfield in the Copa del Rey.

MD feel Raphinha may be given the nod over Torres, with both short of the minutes they would like, as they try to find a way past former Real Madrid goalkeeper Tomas Mejias.

That is the only difference between their two XIs. Memphis Depay is missing ahead of a move away from the club, meanwhile Xavi confirmed that Ronald Araujo would be left out of the squad to rest, as is the case for Frenkie de Jong.