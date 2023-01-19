New Barcelona sponsor in USA to help register Ronald Araujo and Gavi contracts

Barcelona signed a new deal with defender Ronald Araujo over six months ago, keeping him at the club until 2026, theoretically. Yet their struggle to fit inside the salary limit means that he is still playing on his Barca Atletic contract.

The same can be said of Gavi, who also committed to the club until 2026 back in September. His contract renewal was presented to Camp Nou as a new signing, opening the doors of the stadium for an event with Joan Laporta.

Yet the 18-year-old also hasn’t been registered as a first-team player, as is the case for goalkeeper Inaki Pena. It is said to be the priority for the club this January though, and in addition to the sale of Memphis Depay, the club have turned to the commercial department to make up the shortfall.

As per MD, Barcelona will sign a new deal with ‘Travel and Leisure’, large player in the businesses of the same name. The sponsorship agreement will see the Barcelona brand in Florida, where the Club Wyndham brand is one of their largest.

Seemingly it will not be a significant sum that Barcelona will receive, but it will be a decisive one. The concern will be that Barcelona might be selling off their name for a quick, if necessary, buck on this occasion. The Barcelona brand has taken a significant hit in recent years, something only a series of smart decisions and on-field success will rectify.