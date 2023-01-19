La Liga side in talks to sign Celtic forward Georgios Giakoumakis

Cadiz are determined to beat the drop this season, having had a reasonable start to the campaign. The Andalusian club sit in 18th place in La Liga, and would be outside the relegation zone had VAR not incorrectly awarded an equaliser to Elche in their match on Monday night.

Sergio’s side have struggled for goals this season, having registered just 12 in their opening 17 league matches. To solve their scoring woes, El Desmarque report that the club want to bring in two new strikers in January.

One of those linked is Celtic’s Greek forward Georgios Giakoumakis, who have fallen out of favour at the Scottish champions. Having been the SPFL Premiership top scorer last season, Giakoumakis has seen his playing time reduced under head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Cadiz have made contact with Celtic over a move for the forward, but the La Liga side are likely to face competition for his signature, with J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds are also keen on Giakoumakis.