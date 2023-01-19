“I would like to strengthen” – Xavi wants reinforcements following Copa del Rey victory

Despite a slow start, Barcelona showed their superiority against AD Ceuta on Thursday night, hitting the third tier side for five to progress to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.
Having failed to register a single shot on target before Raphinha’s opener just before half time, Barcelona found their shooting boots in the second period. Head coach Xavi Hernandez was pleased with his side’s performance during the match, especially in the second half.
“I emphasise the attitude of the team above all. It’s very important and we had the experience of the other day against Intercity. It cost us, but in the second half we were very good. It’s not easy coming to play at these grounds.”
Xavi saves special praise for Robert Lewandowski’s who netted twice during the match. With the striker in the middle of a three-match league suspension, Xavi decided to start the Pole against Ceuta, and his decision paid off.
“Lewandowski has shown today that he’s a tremendous professional, with the same attitude as in the final.”
Following Memphis Depay’s impending departure to Atletico Madrid, there is a space in the Barca squad vacated by the Dutchman. Xavi revealed that he would like to bring in a replacement during this month’s transfer window.
“It wouldn’t be a tragedy if no one came (in), but I would like to strengthen the squad.”
