Fabrizio Romano highlights decisive factor in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang return

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the Premier League in August, he did so as an in-form striker reuniting with the manager he has performed best with. Less than six months down the line, Thomas Tuchel is has left Chelsea and Aubameyang is considering the same course of action.

The Gabonese forward has not been favoured by Graham Potter and just 3 goals this season attest to the fact he is not enjoying life back in London.

With Memphis Depay on his way out of Barcelona, Aubameyang has reportedly offered himself up for a return to Camp Nou. Yet a deal seems difficult given Barcelona’s salary limit restrictions.

Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside that it is, to an extent, out of both of their hands.

“Aubameyang deal depends on La Liga, because at the moment the rules are not allowing Barcelona to proceed with the transfer; let’s see if they will get a green light but at the moment, no. Barcelona could only proceed for a loan or free transfer, nothing big or imminent yet.”

The Italian transfer guru made those comments in his daily Substack column.

It is worth remembering that Barcelona have taken La Liga to court in order to try and free up more of their sponsorship money to be used for salaries.

With Ronald Araujo, Inaki Pena and Gavi still not registered as first team players, it is fair to say that Aubameyang will be some way down the priority list.