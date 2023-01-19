Barcelona seal major first signing of the summer on pre-contract agreement

Barcelona are set for a relatively quiet winter transfer window, but Director of Football Mateu Alemany is already striking deals for the summer.

According to El Chiringuito, they have already sealed their first signing of the summer window, and it is a major coup for the Blaugrana. Out of contract in the summer, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has reportedly agreed a deal to join Barcelona in July.

City manager Pep Guardiola was keen to retain the German international, but Barcelona managed to convince him that it was time for a change this summer.

🚨💣¡EXCLUSIVA @10JoseAlvarez!💣🚨 🤝✅"El Barça ha cerrado el fichaje de GÜNDOGAN para JUNIO". pic.twitter.com/EHLk38Uxkb — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 19, 2023

At 32 years of age, Gundogan is entering his twilight years at the elite level, but has still been instrumental in one of the best teams in Europe over the last six years.

The reason this would be so significant is that Barcelona have been desperate to ensure they are covered at the pivot position next season, with the possibility that Sergio Busquets may leave. The Catalan pivote is also out of contract this season and is yet to commit his future for next season one way or another. However Xavi Hernandez still sees him as a crucial part of the team, and one of the few options he saw capable of taking over from Busquets was Gundogan.