Barcelona have pact with Yannick Carrasco and Atletico Madrid

Ahead of Memphis Depay’s impending move to Atletico Madrid, it has bene widely reported that the Blaugrana will have an option to purchase Yannick Carrasco in the summer.

Originally it appeared as if the Blaugrana wanted to sign Carrasco on a straight swap deal for Memphis, something that was not going to fly with Los Colchoneros.

Once there was confirmation of a deal for Memphis, there were fresh updates that Barcelona would have an option to buy Carrasco in the summer should they want. Todofichajes go a step further and say that the deal has already been agreed by all parties.

Carrasco will bid goodbye to Atleti in exchange for €20m once the season ends. Recently he told the press that he was ‘only thinking of Atletico’, but that may not be the case beyond June.

If that is to be the case, it will represent more good business for Los Colchoneros when it comes to Carrasco. Signed from Monaco, sold to Dalian Yifang, and then bought back, if the figures are accurate, then Atletico Madrid will have made a profit of €8m over the two sales. He is also out of contract in 2024, and at the age of 29, this may well have been their last chance to get decent resale value on him.