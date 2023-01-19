Barcelona and Brazil icon Dani Alves to be arrested under suspicion of sexual assault

The most decorated footballer in history is facing potential charges of sexual assault, as Catalan police prepare to take Dani Alves into custody.

According to information from Vozpopuli (via Sport), Alves will be arrested this Friday as part of a sexual assault investigation into an incident that occurred on the 30th of December in a Barcelona club.

The former Barcelona, Sevilla and Brazil right-back currently plays for Mexican side Pumas, but was back in Catalonia over the festive period for the funeral of his mother-in-law. He was out on Calle Tuset, a popular destination for socialites and footballers in Barcelona.

Alves has strenuously denied the accusations, stating the following.

“Yes, I was in that place, with more people, enjoying myself. And people who know me knows that I love to dance. I was dancing and enjoying myself without invading the space of others.”

“I don’t know who that lady is. You arrive at a bathroom and you don’t have to ask who’s there. I have never invaded anyone’s space. How am I going to do it with a woman or a girl? No, for God’s sake.”

The 40-year-old has been with model Joana Sanz since 2017, and is a popular figure at Camp Nou.

He has also recently retired from Brazil duty, after becoming the oldest Brazilian player to appear in a World Cup in Qatar.